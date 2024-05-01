Savant Capital LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.53 and a 200 day moving average of $170.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

