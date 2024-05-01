Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.