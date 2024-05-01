Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

