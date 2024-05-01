Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a report released on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $220.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.93. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.