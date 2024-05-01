Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NPI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.79.

TSE:NPI opened at C$21.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.78. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$33.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

