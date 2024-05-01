Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

