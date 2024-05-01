Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Decreases By 9.1%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 560,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,969,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 66,522 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

