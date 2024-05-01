Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Expands By 9.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 691.0 days.

FPRUF remained flat at $52.56 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

