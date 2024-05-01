Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 582,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 535,486 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

