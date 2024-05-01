Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $133.71.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

