StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

IDN opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.78. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

