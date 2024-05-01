Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $949.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $858.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $101.71 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,672. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.