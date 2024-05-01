Telsey Advisory Group Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $305.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

