Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.7 %

TSCO stock opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

