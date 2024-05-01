Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valhi has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $417.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Valhi’s payout ratio is -76.19%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

