Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 168,100 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of FTI Consulting worth $396,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

