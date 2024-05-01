Choreo LLC Acquires 12,108 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.