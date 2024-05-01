Win Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.84. 738,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,384. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,514 shares of company stock valued at $95,369,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

