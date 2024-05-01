Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAL. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 225,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $329,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574. The firm has a market cap of $232.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.