Win Advisors Inc. Has $178,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 2,330,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,141,574. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

