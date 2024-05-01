Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 3,443,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,013,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a market cap of £3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -118.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.44.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

