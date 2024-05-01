Yara International ASA (YARIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2354 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 1.0 %

YARIY stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

