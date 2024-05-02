1,511 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,329,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.95. 89,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,900. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.39 and a 200 day moving average of $374.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

