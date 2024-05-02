Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after buying an additional 489,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,920,000 after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 700,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,687,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.50 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.55.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

