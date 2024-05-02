Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $298,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.68.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

