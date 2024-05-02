Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,583. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock worth $662,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on FOLD

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.