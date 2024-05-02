Analysts Offer Predictions for KBR, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 304.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KBR by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

