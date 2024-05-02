Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Archrock Stock Up 3.0 %

Archrock stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 500,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,368. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. Archrock has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

