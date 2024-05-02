Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

