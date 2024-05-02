Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.68. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

