Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $388.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AROW. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.