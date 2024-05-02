Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
Arrow Financial Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $388.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Arrow Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Financial
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.