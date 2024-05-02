Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO Jason A. Okazaki Sells 1,569 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) CEO Jason A. Okazaki sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $19,941.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ ASMB opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
