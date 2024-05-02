Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $48.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00012153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,532.74 or 0.99885652 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,870,503 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,855,961.7554364 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.88096808 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $56,072,619.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

