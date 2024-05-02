Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Reaches $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $64,385.25 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.05079620 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00057482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

