Barclays Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $125.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.90.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $120.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $125.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 315,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Autoliv by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

