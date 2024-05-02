Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,770 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 525,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,208. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

