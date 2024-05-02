McAdam LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $464.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

