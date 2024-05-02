Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $299.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.79. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $244.07 and a 52-week high of $319.44. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

