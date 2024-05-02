Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 894 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $7,194,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

