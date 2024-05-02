Brighton Jones LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 141.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.