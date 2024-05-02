Capital Power Co. (CPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$35.89. 89,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,650. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$46.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Capital Power

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.