Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Twin Disc Price Performance
NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Twin Disc has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
