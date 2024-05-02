Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,488 shares of company stock valued at $654,361. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARS opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

