Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Update

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

FOUR opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

