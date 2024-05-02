Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ROP opened at $514.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.