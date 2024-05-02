CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,986,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CME Group stock opened at $207.47 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.67.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

