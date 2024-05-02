Concord Wealth Partners Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

