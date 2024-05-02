Concord Wealth Partners Sells 436 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oracle by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,339,311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,602.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,794,000 after buying an additional 1,254,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.63 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

