Corbion (CSNVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on June 11th

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4836 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Corbion’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Corbion Price Performance
CSNVY stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Corbion has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $25.08.
About Corbion
