Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $372,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.